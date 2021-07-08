Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 July, 2021, 2:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vistara launches flights from Delhi to Tokyo

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

MUMBAI, July 7: Full service carrier Vistara inaugurated non-stop flights between Delhi and Tokyo Haneda on Wednesday. Currently passengers who meet the visa and entry requirements as laid down by the two countries can travel on these flights.
"Under the air bubble agreement between India and Japan, Vistara will fly once a week between the two cities using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner," said a statement issued by Vistara.
The inaugural flight departed Delhi at 3 am and landed in Tokyo (Haneda) at 2.50 pm, local time.
Vistara CEO Leslie Thng, said: "We look forward to further strengthening our presence on this new route in the coming months."
The airline said passengers should fully understand the applicable guidelines before making their bookings.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Samsung Electronics flags 53pc jump in Q2 profit
Vistara launches flights from Delhi to Tokyo
UAE flight suspensions: Emirates call centres flooded with queries
Malaysia’s AirAsia to buy Gojek’s Thai business
Egypt to release ship impounded over Suez blockage
Ransomware-hit US software firm moves to restart
Prime Bank clients now can transfer fund to Nagad
European stocks rebound as miners, autos rise


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may not accept 2022 election
Five Rohingya held with firearms in Cox's Bazar
Govt distorting Liberation War history: BNP
Lockdown on day 7: 1,102 arrested
Liton Das falls just short of Test ton as Bangladesh score 294-8
Bashundhara Group receives 'Best Business Conglomerate Group' Award 2021
Covid-19 takes away father, son same day in Kushtia
Man held with fake gold idols in Bogura
Two youths arrested over Magic Mushroom drug
Trump says he is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google
Most Read News
Two fined for flouting health rule at DU
Irregularities of officials shatter Ashrayan-2 dream
Is Brunei a blessing destination for Bangladeshi migrants?
Haitian president killed in attack at home
Stand by the poor during lockdown
32 held for selling, consuming drugs in city
Project taken to expand 5G network boosting Teletalk
Dolphin found dead in Halda again
Staggering 11,525 new C-19 cases in one day
Children splash about in water to cool off during a hot summer day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft