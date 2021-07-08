Vistara launches flights from Delhi to Tokyo

MUMBAI, July 7: Full service carrier Vistara inaugurated non-stop flights between Delhi and Tokyo Haneda on Wednesday. Currently passengers who meet the visa and entry requirements as laid down by the two countries can travel on these flights.

"Under the air bubble agreement between India and Japan, Vistara will fly once a week between the two cities using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner," said a statement issued by Vistara.

The inaugural flight departed Delhi at 3 am and landed in Tokyo (Haneda) at 2.50 pm, local time.

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng, said: "We look forward to further strengthening our presence on this new route in the coming months."

The airline said passengers should fully understand the applicable guidelines before making their bookings. -TNN



