UAE flight suspensions: Emirates call centres flooded with queries

DUBAI, July 5: Flights from a few countries, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, have been suspended.

As incoming passenger flights to UAE from a few countries remain suspended over concerns of new variants of the Covid-19 coronavirus, customer service helplines are ringing off the hook.

Dubai-based airline Emirates has urged customers to "call back later" if the query is not related to travel within the next 48 hours.

"Our contact centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated. If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later," the airline said.

"If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid19 restrictions, you don't need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with us, or your booking office to make new travel plans," the airline added.

On July 2, Emirates said that all passenger flights from India would remain suspended until July 15. Flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria and South Africa, too, are suspended until July 15, while flights to and from Saudi Arabia are suspended until further notice. UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published Covid-19, are exempt and may be accepted to travel. -Khaleej Times









