Thursday, 8 July, 2021, 2:53 AM
Home Business

Ransomware-hit US software firm moves to restart

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7: A US software firm hit by a major ransomware attack that crippled hundreds of companies worldwide was working to restart its servers late Tuesday to bring customers back online.
Kaseya, the Miami-based IT company at the center of the hack, pushed back its forecast for restarting its cloud-based systems, promising hourly updates.
It told customers to keep their systems shut down until it assures them that it is safe.
"We have been advised by our outside experts that customers who experienced ransomware and receive communication from the hackers should not click on any links -- they may be weaponized,"  Kaseya warned.
The unprecedented attack affected an estimated 1,500 businesses and prompted a ransom demand of $70 million.
Kaseya said its systems were being brought back online with "enhanced security measures" and "the ability to quarantine and isolate files and entire ... servers" in case of infection.
While Kaseya is little known to the public, analysts say it was a ripe target as its software is used by thousands of companies, allowing the hackers to paralyze a huge number of businesses with a single blow.
Kaseya provides IT services to some 40,000 businesses globally, some of whom in turn manage the computer systems of other businesses.  
The hack affected users of its signature VSA software, which is used to manage networks of computers and printers.
Experts believe this could be the biggest "ransomware" attack on record -- an increasingly lucrative form of digital hostage-taking in which hackers encrypt victims' data and then demand money for restored access.
The Kaseya attack has ricocheted around the world, affecting businesses from pharmacies to gas stations in at least 17 countries, as well as dozens of New Zealand kindergartens.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

