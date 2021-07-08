

Prime Bank clients now can transfer fund to Nagad

The customers are enjoying this facility from June 29 last using both web version and the mobile app of the internet banking platform, says a press release..

To transfer fund to any Nagad account, Prime Bank customers need to log in to ALTITUDE app and select "Nagad Transfer" under Transfer Menu. A maximum of BDT 30,000 to a single or more than one Nagad account can be transferred daily. Detailed terms and conditions along with transaction limits can be found in Prime Bank website. There is no charge for transferring fund or to receive fund using this service.

The addition of this new feature in ALTITUDE will enhance customer experience by making fund transfer even more efficient. Customers can enjoy a broad spectrum of payment services that are supported by the country's fastest growing DFS. Such an affiliation truly depicts Prime Bank's relentless efforts to expand digital banking services.

This mode of transaction comes with a greater degree of security as every transaction necessitates OTP and PIN to be sent to the registered mobile numbers.

