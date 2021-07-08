European stocks rebound as miners, autos rise

July 7: European stocks gained on Wednesday as economically sensitive sectors such as miners and automakers recovered from sharp falls in the previous session, triggered by falling bond yields.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.5% by 0716 GMT. The benchmark broke a three-day winning streak on Tuesday on the back of a sharp drop in U.S. and euro zone bond yields due to concerns about global economic recovery.

Miners, oil & gas companies and automakers , which bore the brunt of Tuesday's sell-off, rose between 1.0% and 1.3%.

UK-listed oil major Royal Dutch Shell rose 2.7% after it said it would boost its returns to shareholders via share buybacks or dividends.

German software company SAP was up 2.7%, with traders pointing to a double upgrade to "buy" from Bank of America as the reason for the move. -Reuters









