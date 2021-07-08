Video
Supply chain nightmare threatens peak trading

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Correspondent

Fashion suppliers are calling for government intervention as the lockdown in Bangladesh, freight rate rises, shipping delays and stock shortages create the "perfect storm", putting the supply chain at risk, says Drapers, a business-to-business magazine and website covering the fashion retail sector.
On Monday 5 July, Bangladesh extended its strict lockdown to 14 July to combat a surge in the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus. Areas bordering India, where the variant originated, were worst affected.
Although factories are allowed to operate while observing health protocols, fashion suppliers fear the lockdown will still have a knock-on effect on the industry.
"Bangladesh is a major country in the supply chain of many clothing manufacturers, so the issues there are bound to have an adverse reaction and a major impact for some companies," one footwear supplier said.
"Bangladesh and many of the surrounding countries are always under some sort of threat, be it from weather, health or simple political turmoil. The Covid outbreak is terrible for them and they seem to have no infrastructure to cope. The current issues in Bangladesh will have a tremendous knock-on effect and, if or when Covid hits hard in other areas of south Asia, that, too, will have a major impact on the world economy."
One clothing fashion supplier agreed: "Bangladesh's lockdown has been extended by another week, which will have a huge impact on the supply chain, as extension requests will start coming through, and this will ultimately have an effect on shipment dates, as they will go late. There will be so many knock-on effects from this, including, potentially, a stock shortage.
 "What makes matters worse is that freight rates are going through the roof, fabric and raw materials are continuing to go up, there are delayed vessels, and most recently, regarding Brexit and exports, there is a shortage of lorry drivers. It's just one thing after the other."
He continued: "The situation is getting worse day by day. To put it in perspective, one of the big freight companies made more money in Q1 2021 than the whole of last year. They're making hay while the sun shines. Somebody somewhere has to realise soon that this is daylight robbery.
"The government has to get its finger out, speak to businesses and fix this problem."
Another fashion supplier agreed: "Freight is a nightmare and supply lines for material is proving challenging - the costs of both have also risen dramatically."
He added: "Freight forwarders have also been dreadful and unhelpful. [One logistics company we work with] seems to be clueless in how the new "system" works on getting goods into the Republic of Ireland, which is becoming very frustrating.
 "Covid-related supply chain issues, Brexit rule changes [the Northern Ireland Protocol] and a government that does not have a clue, has and will continue to impact our supply chain and have increase costs dramatically. Doing business at the moment has never been tougher."
A third fashion supplier agreed: "Freight is still a major headache, with some of the key ports running at much-reduced capacity because of the pandemic, which of course leads to spiralling container rates. A container costing around $1,500 (£1,082) pre-pandemic is now around the $7,000 (£5,052) mark. Speaking with the freight forwarders, there doesn't seem to be an end in sight of sky-high prices.
"The additional costs across the board result in commercial decisions having to be made. I have production 0rders in place to hopefully cover Christmas, and I've taken the decision to absorb the freight costs and get product here."
The container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal caused a huge backlog of freight deliveries
One supply chain expert also warned that the issue is unlikely to go away anytime soon, and is likely to affect the next peak 2021 trading season: "In the main trade lanes between the Far East, the freight and yarn rates are through the roof, but it's happening across board. It's all because of a complete imbalance of supply and demand, exacerbated by the container ship stuck in the Suez Canal back in March. There is an increase in demand because a lot of stuff didn't move last year. The situation won't be changing anytime soon, either - it'll be until 2023/24, concludes the Drapers report.


