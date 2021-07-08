Minister offers online purchase facilities for customers

The Minister Group has started selling electronics products like LED TVs, refrigerators, and ACs online to protect the customers and the sellers from deadly pandemic infections.

Accordingly customers can buy any of the products ordering at home through cash on delivery and online payment with easy installments. It also comes with guaranteed gifts and discounts on cash payments, including toiletries. Besides, this will also help the consumers to avoid public gatherings, says a press release. Minister's Smart and LED TVs are available at home in installments of only TK 2,000 with the guaranteed gift.

Moreover, there is a great offer on the fridge which is a 12-year guarantee on the compressor. The fridge is available in monthly installments of only TK 3,000. And as soon as the customer buys the fridge, he/she gets Minister's rice cooker and toiletries products for free.

There are also special discounts on online bookings of Minister AC. Minister Inverter AC's are made by the Japanese brand Panasonic Compressor with a 12-year guarantee and they can be purchased from the Minister's online shop with a monthly installment of only TK 5,000. Moreover, human care and toiletries products are also available online as well as in the supermarkets of the country. For purchase customers may visit https://ministerbd.net.







