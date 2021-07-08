Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 July, 2021, 2:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Minister offers online purchase facilities for customers

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

The Minister Group has started selling electronics products like LED TVs, refrigerators, and ACs online to protect the customers and the sellers from deadly pandemic infections.
Accordingly customers can buy any of the products ordering at home through cash on delivery and online payment with easy installments. It also comes with guaranteed gifts and discounts on cash payments, including toiletries. Besides, this will also help the consumers to avoid public gatherings, says a press release. Minister's Smart and LED TVs are available at home in installments of only TK 2,000 with the guaranteed gift.
Moreover, there is a great offer on the fridge which is a 12-year guarantee on the compressor.  The fridge is available in monthly installments of only TK 3,000. And as soon as the customer buys the fridge, he/she gets Minister's rice cooker and toiletries products for free.
There are also special discounts on online bookings of Minister AC. Minister Inverter AC's are made by the Japanese brand Panasonic Compressor with a 12-year guarantee and they can be purchased from the Minister's online shop with a monthly installment of only TK 5,000. Moreover, human care and toiletries products are also available online as well as in the supermarkets of the country. For purchase customers may visit https://ministerbd.net.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Samsung Electronics flags 53pc jump in Q2 profit
Vistara launches flights from Delhi to Tokyo
UAE flight suspensions: Emirates call centres flooded with queries
Malaysia’s AirAsia to buy Gojek’s Thai business
Egypt to release ship impounded over Suez blockage
Ransomware-hit US software firm moves to restart
Prime Bank clients now can transfer fund to Nagad
European stocks rebound as miners, autos rise


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may not accept 2022 election
Five Rohingya held with firearms in Cox's Bazar
Govt distorting Liberation War history: BNP
Lockdown on day 7: 1,102 arrested
Liton Das falls just short of Test ton as Bangladesh score 294-8
Bashundhara Group receives 'Best Business Conglomerate Group' Award 2021
Covid-19 takes away father, son same day in Kushtia
Man held with fake gold idols in Bogura
Two youths arrested over Magic Mushroom drug
Trump says he is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google
Most Read News
Two fined for flouting health rule at DU
Irregularities of officials shatter Ashrayan-2 dream
Is Brunei a blessing destination for Bangladeshi migrants?
Haitian president killed in attack at home
32 held for selling, consuming drugs in city
Stand by the poor during lockdown
Project taken to expand 5G network boosting Teletalk
Dolphin found dead in Halda again
Staggering 11,525 new C-19 cases in one day
Children splash about in water to cool off during a hot summer day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft