Daraz gets new Chief Corporate Affairs Officer



AHM Hasinul Quddus

Before joining Daraz, Hasinul Quddus was the Government and Stakeholder Relations Director at Banglalink Digital Communications Limited. He adds to Daraz his knowledge and insight gained in his illustrious 17 years' of professional experience in organizations like Grameenphone Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. (Bangladesh) Ltd., etc. including 12 years in core Corporate and Regulatory Affairs.

On this occasion, A.H.M. Hasinul Quddus said: "I value the trust that millions of sellers and buyers have in Daraz, and we shall continue to provide them with innovative services and unparalleled customer care."

Daraz Bangladesh Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq, added: "We are confident that he (A.H.M. Hasinul Quddus ) will deliver great results for us as the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer."

Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/), the largest e-commerce platform in the country, has recently appointed A.H.M. Hasinul Quddus (Rusho) as its Chief Corporate Affairs Officer in the Corporate Affairs Department.Before joining Daraz, Hasinul Quddus was the Government and Stakeholder Relations Director at Banglalink Digital Communications Limited. He adds to Daraz his knowledge and insight gained in his illustrious 17 years' of professional experience in organizations like Grameenphone Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. (Bangladesh) Ltd., etc. including 12 years in core Corporate and Regulatory Affairs.On this occasion, A.H.M. Hasinul Quddus said: "I value the trust that millions of sellers and buyers have in Daraz, and we shall continue to provide them with innovative services and unparalleled customer care."Daraz Bangladesh Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq, added: "We are confident that he (A.H.M. Hasinul Quddus ) will deliver great results for us as the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer."