Thursday, 8 July, 2021, 2:51 AM
Samsung, Spotify to entertain clients for 3 months

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has collaborated with Spotify to bring a new campaign for the music connoisseur of the country, where they can enjoy a 3-month free Premium Subscription of Spotify.
Music aficionados usually get the chance to enjoy a 30-day free trial for Spotify Premium Subscription where they can indulge over 70 million songs and more than 2.2 million podcasts without any interruption of advertisements.
Samsung users who have not yet tried Spotify Premium are eligible for the campaign and can easily access millions of songs, podcasts, and offline downloads for free, says a press release.
The best part of the campaign is that people do not have to provide their payment information to subscribe for the Premium membership as there will be a separate tab in the pricing menu for Samsung users in the Spotify application.
The campaign is only available to those users of the A-series, M-series, and S-series of 2021. In addition, Tablet consumers can also download the application and enjoy the offer of the campaign.
On this occasion, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "We are extremely pleased to partner with Spotify to bring 3-months Premium Subscription for free for all of our cherished customers."


