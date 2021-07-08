Online food orders rises, but ncompetition chokes riders’ earnings

Video
Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Hamid Ullah, sporting a pink T-shirt and a plastic cover wrapped around his head, pedalled through the downpour on his way to deliver a Foodpanda order.
A student of electronic engineering at a private university in Mirpur, Hamid was supposed to be starting his sixth semester by now.
But the coronavirus pandemic has claimed a year of his education and pushed him to sign up as a rider for the Foodpanda food delivery service as a way out of this current crisis.
The government's lockdown, put in place to curb the surge in COVID-19 across the country, has forced everything to shut in the capital. Restaurants are open, but cannot offer eat-in services. They can, however, provide takeaways.
These restrictions have, naturally, fuelled more online orders from restaurants. Those currently working as deliverymen are busy and delivery services are hiring more applicants.
Many deliverymen are connected to the Foodpanda app.
Hamid was picking up food from a restaurant in Mirpur's Sixty Feet. He said he was in a rush.
"I've another delivery after this, I need to hurry as the number of riders is rising."
"It's tough earning Tk 400 now, whereas, I used to earn Tk 600-700 working 5-6 hours. A rider gets Tk 25-40 per delivery."
Among several young men on the footpath below Bailey Road's Shawarma House on Saturday, two were delivering for eFood and Shohoz Food, while the rest were working for Foodpanda. They were all students from colleges and universities.
Kamaruzzaman, an honours student, said, "I used to work part time at a private firm before. I bought an old cycle for Tk 7,000 and joined Foodpanda after I'd lost that job. I earn about Tk 300-400 a day. But it's hard work."
"Did you see the viral photos of riders making deliveries after crossing waterlogged streets on Facebook? People don't become that desperate for nothing.
"Once you accept an order, it doesn't matter if there's rain or waterlogging, you've to deliver the food. Otherwise, the rider has to pay for the food himself," added Kamaruzzaman.
Md Altaf Hossain, a manager at Bailey Road's Shawarma House, also works part-time. Altaf, who also studies history in Dhaka University, said online orders had gone up. "The customers are placing orders through Foodpanda, eFood, Pathao Food and Shohoz Food."
Delivery workers can choose their shifts and receive six orders in four hours.
But, as more riders join during the lockdown, each deliveryman gets fewer orders, which reduces their earnings.
Ahsan Habib Babu, owner of Kalapata Restaurant in Agargaon, said: "The orders made online have gone up, but not as much as we anticipated."
Jafar Ullah, the manager of neighbouring restaurant Kanchalanka, was keeping a keen eye on the app on his tablet, awaiting orders. He also said business was not great. "We aren't getting as many online orders as we did last time."
Md Humayun, manager of Kacchi Bhai Restaurant's Dhanmondi branch, told bdnews24.com, "The number of orders is not as high as it was supposed to be amid the lockdown. But we're surviving on these orders, somehow."
Ahsan Habib, a bank executive from Mirpur DOHS, said he ordered food worth around Tk 1,500 during the last lockdown. He received discounts on some orders as well. On the first day of the ongoing lockdown on Thursday, he ordered kacchi biryani from Sultan's Dine to celebrate a birthday. The food arrived at his doorstep ahead of schedule, so he no longer hesitates to order online.    -bdnews24.com


