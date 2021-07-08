Robi gets global recognition for green initiatives  

Robi Axiata Limited had recently been recognized with the Innovation Leadership award and the Green Telecom award at the 19th Global Edition of the Business Leader of the year award in India.

The Innovation Leadership award recognizes Robi's outstanding initiatives to use the power of Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to address the Corona pandemic issues, while the Green Telecom award recognizes the tremendous efforts made by Robi in lowering its carbon emission, efficient use of energy resources out of its concern for the environment.

In the wake of the pandemic, Robi took the lead in the industry in creating an AI powered crowd-sourcing based data analytics solution to support the Government in detecting the spread of the corona virus. Robi also integrated the Government published reports on the spread of Corona virus and other public sources of data to create a Covid map that was made available to Robi users through the Robi self-care app, My Robi.

Robi was also the only operator to provide real-time based Covid alert messages to its customers across the country as soon as they entered a high-risk zone. It also used the power of data analytics, machine learning and AI to guide the customers to the most convenient recharge option available for them on a individual case to case basis.

Besides, the same digital solutions were used to ensure that the recharge balance at the retailers' end was sufficiently topped up even when the strict locked-downs were in place. In addition to all these, Robi extensively used the advanced analytics solutions to provide personalized offers to the users with heavy data usage profile.

The Green Telecom award duly noted Robi's experiment with solar power generation in a BTS site under the Net metering scheme allowed by the power authority under the net

metering policy 2018. The experiment had resulted in 100% of the Grid power consumed was compensated through Net meter reducing monthly electricity bills.

As part of the journey towards net zero emission championed by Robi's parent company in Malaysia, Axiata Group Berhad, Robi Management is working on a project to deploy 8.1 MW solar power in 400+ sites with the vision of netting off 13 million unit of electricity per year.

Once the project is completed, Robi is projected to reduce approximately 5,361 TON of carbon emission on a yearly basis which is equivalent to 64,332 trees. Over 640 entries were received from various parts of the world for the 19th edition of Business Leader Of The Year award programme. ET Now Channel & ABP Network of India were the Telecast Partners & Business Standard was the Print media partner.

The award was presented to organizations & individuals who has championed global business and local business and made a significant positive impact to the business community. World Leadership Congress and Awards presents the Business Leader of the Year awards.







