Thursday, 8 July, 2021, 2:50 AM
Home Business

Robi gets global recognition for green initiatives  

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4
Business Desk

Robi Axiata Limited had recently been recognized with the Innovation  Leadership  award  and  the  Green  Telecom  award  at  the  19th  Global  Edition  of  the  Business Leader of the year award in India.   
The Innovation Leadership award recognizes Robi's outstanding initiatives to use the power of  Data  Analytics  and  Artificial  Intelligence  (AI)  to  address  the  Corona  pandemic  issues, while the Green Telecom award recognizes the tremendous efforts made by Robi in lowering its carbon emission, efficient use of energy resources out of its concern for the environment.  
In  the  wake  of  the  pandemic,  Robi  took  the  lead  in  the  industry  in  creating  an  AI  powered crowd-sourcing  based  data  analytics  solution  to  support  the  Government  in  detecting  the spread  of  the  corona  virus.  Robi  also  integrated  the  Government  published  reports  on  the  spread of Corona virus and other public sources of data to create a Covid map that was made  available to Robi users through the Robi self-care app, My Robi.   
Robi  was  also  the  only  operator  to  provide  real-time  based  Covid  alert  messages  to  its  customers across the country as soon as they entered a high-risk zone. It also used the power  of  data  analytics,  machine  learning  and  AI  to  guide  the  customers  to  the  most  convenient recharge option available for them on a individual case to case basis.  
Besides,  the  same  digital  solutions  were  used  to  ensure  that  the  recharge  balance  at  the retailers' end was sufficiently topped up even when the strict locked-downs were in place. In addition  to  all  these,  Robi  extensively  used  the  advanced  analytics  solutions  to  provide personalized offers to the users with heavy data usage profile.  
The  Green  Telecom  award duly noted Robi's experiment with solar power  generation  in  a  BTS  site  under  the  Net  metering  scheme  allowed  by  the  power  authority  under  the  net
metering policy 2018. The experiment had resulted in 100% of the Grid power consumed was compensated through Net meter reducing monthly electricity bills.  
As  part  of  the  journey  towards  net  zero  emission  championed  by  Robi's parent company in Malaysia,  Axiata  Group  Berhad,  Robi  Management  is  working  on  a  project  to  deploy  8.1  MW solar power in 400+ sites with the vision of netting off 13 million unit of electricity per year.
Once the project is completed, Robi is projected to reduce approximately 5,361 TON of  carbon emission on a yearly basis which is equivalent to 64,332 trees.  Over  640  entries  were  received  from  various  parts  of  the  world  for  the  19th  edition  of Business Leader Of The Year award programme. ET Now Channel & ABP Network of India were the Telecast Partners & Business Standard was the Print media partner.   
The award was presented to organizations & individuals who has championed global business and  local  business  and  made  a  significant  positive  impact  to  the  business  community.  World Leadership Congress and Awards presents the Business Leader of the Year awards.


