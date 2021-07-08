Experts demand scientific management to boost tea yield

RANGPUR, July 7: Experts at a virtual training workshop have laid importance on ensuring scientific agronomic management adopting latest technologies in tea cultivation on plain lands to further boost production of quality tea.

"Bangladesh Tea Research Institute (BTRI) of Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) organised the event on '"Quality Tea Processing" at its Panchagarh Regional Office on Tuesday afternoon, a press release said.

The event was arranged under the 'Expansion of Small Holding Tea Cultivation in Northern Bangladesh Project' of BTB to reach scientific methods, management, modern technologies and tea related services to the farmers and other stakeholders concerned.

Experts of BRTI and BTB, Managers and high officials of the tea gardens and tea processing factories, small-scale tea growers of Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Nilphamari, Dinajpur, Lalmonirhat, Moulvibazar and Bandarban districts virtually participated in the event.

The event was arranged under the banner of "Camellia Open Sky School" with the slogan 'Improved knowledge, improved tea'.

Senior Scientific Officer of the BTB at its Panchagarh regional office and its Project Director of Northern Bangladesh Project Agriculturalist Dr. Mohammad Shameem Al Mamun conducted the training workshop.

Chief Scientific Officer (Crop Production) of BTRI in Srimangal, a subsidiary organisation of Bangladesh Tea Board, Dr Md Ismail Hossain spoke as key resource person in the workshop.

Chief Executive Officers of Kazi and Kazi Organic Tea Garden in Panchagarh Shoaib Ahmed, Manager of New Samanbag Tea Garden in Moulavibazar Mohammad Ali Khan, the CHT Project Director of BTB at Bandarban Suman Sikder, Development Officer of BTB in Panchagarh Md Amir Hossain and its Assistant Farm Superintendent Sayedul Haque addressed.

The experts discussed various issues related to expanding tea farming, adopting scientific methods and technologies for increasing tea production in the northern region as well as improving the quality of tea.

They also discussed the selection methods of tea varieties, planting of saplings, plucking, tipping, pruning, application of fertilizers, control of pests and diseases.

The participating farmers were taught to use the digitised mobile app 'Two Leaves One Bud' to easily get tea cultivation related services at their doorsteps.

Dr Mamun urged farmers to expand tea farming on the plain lands of Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts to enhance production of quality tea, earn more profits and accelerate economic development of the region. -BSS





