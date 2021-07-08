Video
Thursday, 8 July, 2021
Asian markets down on fears about recovery

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

HONG KONG, July 7: Asian markets were broadly down on Wednesday, tracking the end of a record streak on Wall Street as concerns lingered over the economic recovery and China's widening crackdown on tech firms.
Oil prices briefly spiked Tuesday before falling after the latest talks by OPEC+ crude producers fell apart, ending negotiations on a proposal to boost crude supply.
US oil futures approached a seven-year peak after the talks were called off but investors quickly shifted course, selling both Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures contracts over concerns about the possible disintegration of efforts to rein in supply.
The trend in oil prices has also fanned fears about inflation, with investors worried that an overheating economy may force central banks such as the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates earlier than thought.
"There are still concerns about what happens with the Fed tapering and there's lack of traction on the fiscal stimulus side," Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services, told Bloomberg News.
"Those uncertainties are just injecting some volatility and then you throw in concerns about peak economic growth. That just feeds into the concerns about -- is the best growth behind us?"
Wall Street was down Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 retreating from records and Treasury yields dropping after the US Independence Day holiday following the release of a worse-than-expected economic indicator for the US service sector in June.
Those losses carried over to Tokyo on Wednesday, where the benchmark Nikkei 225 closed lower as dimming views of the US economy weighed on the market and cautious investors awaited fresh market moving events.
Hong Kong also fell in trade Wednesday, with concerns looming about China's crackdown on tech giants following the removal of the ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing from app stores.
Didi shares plunged nearly 20 percent on Wall Street Tuesday after Chinese authorities raised national security concerns over the popular app, hinting at an expansion of oversight over tech firms after years of light-touch regulation.    -AFP


