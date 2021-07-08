Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 July, 2021, 2:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Inflation, C-19 and debt top central bank worries’

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

‘Inflation, C-19 and debt top central bank worries’

‘Inflation, C-19 and debt top central bank worries’

LONDON, July 7: Inflation has emerged as one of the top concerns for central bank reserve managers, alongside a failure to end the COVID-19 crisis and soaring debt levels, showed the results of a UBS survey released on Wednesday.
Fears about inflation and uncontrolled rises in long-term yields, a risk not flagged by participants at all in last year's Annual Reserve Manager Survey, were raised by 57% of respondents this year as a main risk to the global economy.
Failure to end the pandemic was cited as a worry by 79% of respondents, with 71% flagging government debt levels.
Reflecting angst about the gravity of COVID-19, half of participants in the survey believe the virus will be over only after 2022.
Reserve managers from close to 30 global central banks responded to the survey, conducted during April and June.
"Inflation is back at the top of concerns for central bankers," Massimiliano Castelli, UBS's head of strategy and advice, global sovereign markets, told Reuters.
"The majority is saying they expect a rise, but not sort of moving to very high levels of inflation. So it seems there is a sort of view among the central banking community that the current rising inflation that we are experiencing is transitory."
In terms of risks specifically related to the investment of FX reserves, the top concern, cited by 86% of respondents, remained lower and negative yields within fixed income.
More than two-thirds of participants expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in 2023, while 30% expect the Fed to do so in 2022.
In contrast, participants expect a later hiking cycle for the European Central Bank, with 33% expecting the first interest rate increase in 2023, 41% in 2024 and only 26% later than 2024.
Asked how far leading central banks might go to support markets and the economy if needed, 58% of respondents think the Fed could turn to yield curve control.
The trend towards more diversification of reserves across asset classes continued, the survey showed. Equities is an eligible asset class for over 40% of central banks and emerging market debt for 54% of respondents, while there was a shift towards more assets protecting against inflation.
Nearly 40% of respondents expect wholesale central bank digital currencies to be launched within the next three years.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Samsung Electronics flags 53pc jump in Q2 profit
Vistara launches flights from Delhi to Tokyo
UAE flight suspensions: Emirates call centres flooded with queries
Malaysia’s AirAsia to buy Gojek’s Thai business
Egypt to release ship impounded over Suez blockage
Ransomware-hit US software firm moves to restart
Prime Bank clients now can transfer fund to Nagad
European stocks rebound as miners, autos rise


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may not accept 2022 election
Five Rohingya held with firearms in Cox's Bazar
Govt distorting Liberation War history: BNP
Lockdown on day 7: 1,102 arrested
Liton Das falls just short of Test ton as Bangladesh score 294-8
Bashundhara Group receives 'Best Business Conglomerate Group' Award 2021
Covid-19 takes away father, son same day in Kushtia
Man held with fake gold idols in Bogura
Two youths arrested over Magic Mushroom drug
Trump says he is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google
Most Read News
Two fined for flouting health rule at DU
Irregularities of officials shatter Ashrayan-2 dream
Is Brunei a blessing destination for Bangladeshi migrants?
Haitian president killed in attack at home
32 held for selling, consuming drugs in city
Stand by the poor during lockdown
Project taken to expand 5G network boosting Teletalk
Dolphin found dead in Halda again
Staggering 11,525 new C-19 cases in one day
Children splash about in water to cool off during a hot summer day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft