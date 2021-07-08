Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 July, 2021, 2:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Shameran Abed BRAC Int’l new Executive Director

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Shameran Abed

Shameran Abed

Shameran Abed has been appointed the new Executive Director of BRAC International, effective from Aug 1. Son of BRAC founder late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, Shameran will oversee and guide BRAC International's strategies, programmes and organisational development, BRAC said in a statement.
Previously the senior director of BRAC's microfinance and ultra-poor graduation programmes, Shameran will be in charge of "BRAC's global strategy to reach 250 million disadvantaged women (and their dependents), youth, and people living in poverty by 2030."
He will also continue to lead BI's microfinance operations and oversee the Ultra-Poor Graduation Initiative, according to a statement.
"The Board of BRAC International is confident that Shameran is the right person to steer BI at this time, driving innovation and positive transformation while ensuring continuity," said Irene Khan, chair of the Supervisory Board of Stichting BRAC International.
"We believe Shameran's extensive experience at BRAC and his strong strategic and collaborative skills will help us to further align our goals and objectives to achieve the vision of our late founder, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, to make BRAC a global force for poverty eradication and empowerment of the poor," she said.
Shameran joined BRAC Bangladesh in 2009 and BRAC International in 2012, and has been instrumental in bringing BRAC's flagship programmes of microfinance and ultra-poor graduation to global scale.
Shameran also comes with significant board experience on several non-profit and corporate entities, including the boards of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), BRAC Bank and bKash.
"As we confront unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic, we are reminded once again of the urgent need to build resilience and create sustainable pathways out of poverty for the world's most marginalised," he said.
"I am honoured and excited to have the opportunity to lead BRAC International at this critical juncture, working alongside thousands of fearless co-workers and with millions of programme participants, whose courage and enterprise inspire us every day to accelerate and further amplify our impact."
Shameran holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Hamilton College in the United States and is a qualified barrister in the UK. He succeeds BRAC International's current executive director, Dr Muhammad Musa, who will step down on July 31.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Samsung Electronics flags 53pc jump in Q2 profit
Vistara launches flights from Delhi to Tokyo
UAE flight suspensions: Emirates call centres flooded with queries
Malaysia’s AirAsia to buy Gojek’s Thai business
Egypt to release ship impounded over Suez blockage
Ransomware-hit US software firm moves to restart
Prime Bank clients now can transfer fund to Nagad
European stocks rebound as miners, autos rise


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may not accept 2022 election
Five Rohingya held with firearms in Cox's Bazar
Govt distorting Liberation War history: BNP
Lockdown on day 7: 1,102 arrested
Liton Das falls just short of Test ton as Bangladesh score 294-8
Bashundhara Group receives 'Best Business Conglomerate Group' Award 2021
Covid-19 takes away father, son same day in Kushtia
Man held with fake gold idols in Bogura
Two youths arrested over Magic Mushroom drug
Trump says he is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google
Most Read News
Two fined for flouting health rule at DU
Irregularities of officials shatter Ashrayan-2 dream
Is Brunei a blessing destination for Bangladeshi migrants?
Haitian president killed in attack at home
32 held for selling, consuming drugs in city
Stand by the poor during lockdown
Project taken to expand 5G network boosting Teletalk
Dolphin found dead in Halda again
Staggering 11,525 new C-19 cases in one day
Children splash about in water to cool off during a hot summer day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft