Rampal Maitree power project to be commissioned in Dec

The first unit of 1320MW Maitree Power project in Rampal will be commissioned in December next, coinciding with the Golden Jubilee celebration of Bangladesh's Victory Day.

The second unit of the project is expected to be commissioned matching with the implementation of the associated transmission system.

The project is an environmentally friendly supercritical technology-based thermal power plant, said the Press Information Bureau of India on Tuesday.

Secretary (Power), government of India, met Secretary (Power), Bangladesh on Tuesday through videoconferencing to discuss the issues related to 1320MW Maitree Power project.

This meeting was convened shortly after the 8th high-level monitoring committee meeting held on June 17 during which certain critical issues were identified that required to be addressed for the timely commissioning of unit number 1 in December next.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the officials from Ministry of Power (MoP), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh, Department of Heavy Industries (DHI), Central Electricity Authority (CEA), NTPC Ltd. BHEL and BIFPCL.

The Covid situation since March 2020 has presented enough challenges to the people of both the countries and have affected the implementation of the Maitree project, and both sides are putting in their best efforts to complete the project in time.

The Bangladesh side was assured that BHEL and BIFPCL are confident to meet the timelines, with support from the government of Bangladesh regarding the entry permission and Visa approvals for the highly-skilled expat manpower from India, customs related issues/imposition of advance income tax (AIT) after latest SRO 126, court case against BHEL employees posted at Maitree site & in offices in India and vaccination of the workforce. -UNB









