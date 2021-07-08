Stocks firms asked to transfer unclaimed dividend to BSEC

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Tuesday asked all listed companies, brokerage houses and merchant banks to transfer amounts held against unclaimed, undistributed or unsettled dividends or non-refunded public subscription money in cash to BSEC's Capital Market Stabilisation Fund within July 30.

The funds must be transferred to account number 0010311521301 at Community Bank Bangladesh Limited's Gulshan corporate branch in Dhaka.

The BSEC issued a letter to be distributed to all asset management companies, stockbrokers, merchant banks, and listed companies, including companies operating in over-the-counter market.

As per letter, all firms are directed to transfer the amounts held against the mentioned unclaimed heads of accounts and the accrued interest thereon for a period of 3 (three years from the date of declaration or approval or record date) to the Capital Market Stabilisation Fund.

The organisations must also submit the dividend distribution compliance report and detailed information about the entitled security holders to the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh with a copy to the commission, the stock exchanges and Central Depository Bangladesh Limited within July 30, it said.

Earlier on January 14, the BSEC issued a directive saying that any amount of cash or stock dividend which has remained unpaid or unclaimed or unsettled, including accrued interest income thereon, within three years from the date of declaration or approval must be transferred to the Capital Market Stabilisation Fund of the BSEC.

As per the data of the Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges, 335 listed companies have unclaimed cash dividends worth Tk 956 crore and unclaimed or unsettled stock dividends worth Tk 19,986 crore, BSEC officials said.







