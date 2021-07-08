Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 July, 2021, 2:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks firms asked to transfer unclaimed dividend to BSEC

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Tuesday asked all listed companies, brokerage houses and merchant banks to transfer amounts held against unclaimed, undistributed or unsettled dividends or non-refunded public subscription money in cash to BSEC's Capital Market Stabilisation Fund within July 30.
The funds must be transferred to account number 0010311521301 at Community Bank Bangladesh Limited's Gulshan corporate branch in Dhaka.
The BSEC issued a letter to be distributed to all asset management companies, stockbrokers, merchant banks, and listed companies, including companies operating in over-the-counter market.
As per letter, all firms are directed to transfer the amounts held against the mentioned unclaimed heads of accounts and the accrued interest thereon for a period of 3 (three years from the date of declaration or approval or record date) to the Capital Market Stabilisation Fund.
The organisations must also submit the dividend distribution compliance report and detailed information about the entitled security holders to the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh with a copy to the commission, the stock exchanges and Central Depository Bangladesh Limited within July 30, it said.
Earlier on January 14, the BSEC issued a directive saying that any amount of cash or stock dividend which has remained unpaid or unclaimed or unsettled, including accrued interest income thereon, within three years from the date of declaration or approval must be transferred to the Capital Market Stabilisation Fund of the BSEC.
As per the data of the Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges, 335 listed companies have unclaimed cash dividends worth Tk 956 crore and unclaimed or unsettled stock dividends worth Tk 19,986 crore, BSEC officials said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Samsung Electronics flags 53pc jump in Q2 profit
Vistara launches flights from Delhi to Tokyo
UAE flight suspensions: Emirates call centres flooded with queries
Malaysia’s AirAsia to buy Gojek’s Thai business
Egypt to release ship impounded over Suez blockage
Ransomware-hit US software firm moves to restart
Prime Bank clients now can transfer fund to Nagad
European stocks rebound as miners, autos rise


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may not accept 2022 election
Five Rohingya held with firearms in Cox's Bazar
Govt distorting Liberation War history: BNP
Lockdown on day 7: 1,102 arrested
Liton Das falls just short of Test ton as Bangladesh score 294-8
Bashundhara Group receives 'Best Business Conglomerate Group' Award 2021
Covid-19 takes away father, son same day in Kushtia
Man held with fake gold idols in Bogura
Two youths arrested over Magic Mushroom drug
Trump says he is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google
Most Read News
Two fined for flouting health rule at DU
Irregularities of officials shatter Ashrayan-2 dream
Is Brunei a blessing destination for Bangladeshi migrants?
Haitian president killed in attack at home
32 held for selling, consuming drugs in city
Stand by the poor during lockdown
Project taken to expand 5G network boosting Teletalk
Dolphin found dead in Halda again
Staggering 11,525 new C-19 cases in one day
Children splash about in water to cool off during a hot summer day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft