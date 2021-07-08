Video
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Stocks on Wednesday witnessed a downward trend mainly due to price fall in large-cap securities.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 23.37 points or 0.38 percent to 6,196.57. Two other indices     also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, slumped 3.93 points to finish at 2,229.05 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) plunged 2 points to close at 1,324.73.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, rose to Taka 17,897.44 million, which was Taka 15,514.88 million in the previous session of the week.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 371 issues traded, prices of 307 declined, 41 advanced and 23 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco was the most-traded stock with shares, followed by Lanka Bangla Finance, Aman Feed, Keya Cosmetics and MLDYEING.
Sonali Life was the day's top gainer while Malek Spinning was the worst loser.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended day flat with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 79.38 points to settle at 17,956.25, but the Selective Categories Index - CSCX closed the day with losing 54 points to close at 10,782.43.
Of the issues traded, prices of 166 declined, 134 advanced and 12 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded Tk 3.69 crore shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 81.05 crore.


