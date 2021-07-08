Video
Thursday, 8 July, 2021, 2:47 AM
New interbank cheque settlement schedule from today

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

The Payment Systems Department of Bangladesh Bank (BB) has given a new schedule for settlement of interbank cheques to continue uninterrupted banking services.
Interbank cheques will be settled according to the new schedule from today (Thursday).
According to the new schedule all commercial banks will send the cheques amounting to more than Tk5 lakh to the clearing house by 12 noon for clearing, which should be settled by 1.30 pm.  And regular checks have to be sent to the clearing house by 12.30 pm which to be settled by 3 pm.
Real Time Gross Settlement or RTGS transactions will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. However, payment of customs duties, fees, charges etc. and interbank transactions can be made through RTGS till 3:30 pm.
Bangladesh Electronic Funds Transfer Network (BEFTN) service will continue to function as before. Banks will clear checks at this stipulated time on the days of restrictions as announced by the government until further instructions.
As per the instructions of the BB, high value checks (above Tk5 lakh) and regular value checks (less than Tk5 lakh) will be cleared through Bangladesh Automated Clearing House (BACH).
To curb global spread of the pandemic of coronavirus the government has extended the countrywide strict lockdown by another week till July 14.
Currently as per the central bank's direction, banks and financial institutions are open to a limited extent as banks have been asked stay close on Sunday, besides usual weekend Friday and Saturday.
As per the payment system department's circular issued on Wednesday the central bank has decided to continue operations of Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Automated Check Clearing House (B-ACH) and Bangladesh Electronic Funds Transfer Network (BEFTN) in a limited scale.  Its aim is to continue uninterrupted banking and payment service activities. Through these three services, a bank's branch pays the customer of another bank and automatic check settlements are also done.
A letters informing about new circular has been sent to all managing director and chief executive officers to all scheduled commercial banks with instructions that cheques amounting to more than Tk5 lakh should be sent to the branch by 12 noon for clearing, which would be settled by 1.30 pm.
And regular checks have to be sent to the clearing house by 12.30 pm which will be settled by 3 pm.
Real Time Gross Settlement or RTGS transactions will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. However, payment of customs duties, fees, charges etc. and interbank transactions can be made through RTGS till 3:30 pm.
Bangladesh Electronic Funds Transfer Network (BEFTN) service will continue to function as before. Banks will clear checks at this stipulated time on the days of restrictions as announced by the government until further instructions.


