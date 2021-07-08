Stock market trading schedule extended by an hour

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has decided to extend the trading hours of the stock market by one hour from today (Thursday).

According to the new schedule, the stock market trading will continue 10 am to 2 pm four days a week (Monday to Thursday).

BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul Islam and commissioner Prof Shamsuddin Ahmed confirmed the matter.

They said that from July 8, the stock market trading will start at 10 am and will continue to 2 pm without break. The transactions will have a 15-minute pre-opening session as per the current rules and a 15-minute post-closing session at the end of the transactions.





















