BCL leader celebrates birthday at locked down DU dormitory   

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Tuesday night arranged a birthday party for BCL central Deputy Literary Affairs Secretary SM Riyad Hasan at Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall of Dhaka University (DU) breaching health guidelines imposed by the government to prevent Covid-19 infection.

Around 50 central leaders and activists of various hall units including BCL president Al-Nahyan Khan Joy were present in the party. At this time, they did not maintain physical distance and did not cover their face with masks. The leaders were staying at the closed hall during the closure of the university, violating rules despite repeated instructions to leave the hall.

Mentionable, the university authority sealed 10 BCL men's rooms on June 26.

According to the university administration, it was asked not to hold any kind of social event on the campus.

Contacted, Al-Nahiyan Khan Joy did not respond to calls of this correspondent despite several attempts.