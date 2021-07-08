School teacher killed in bike accident

C,NAWABGANJ, July 7: A 45-year-old school teacher was killed and his 13-year-old son riding pillion sustained injuries after their bike collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in the Dighamor area of Gomostapur upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Toriqul Islam, son of late Shaharuddin Master of Telkupi village in Shibganj upazila. His son Tamim has been admitted to a hospital.

The accident occurred around 8.15am in the Dighamor area of the upazila's Parbatipur union.

Police said the father-son duo fell off the bike in the impact of the collision. While Toriqul died on the spot, Tamim was rushed to the Upazila Health Complex by fire services personnel. -UNB