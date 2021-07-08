7 officials assigned for supervising agri activities

The Agricultural Ministry has assigned its seven additional secretaries for coordinating and supervising the overall agricultural activities, including paddy production and incentive distribution, in the current Aush and upcoming Aman seasons amid the Covid-19 situation.

The high officials of the ministry have been tasked at the instruction of Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque to accelerate the agricultural production further, said a press release on Wednesday.

Each of the seven additional secretaries has been charged of two agricultural regions while Senior Secretary of the ministry Md Mesbahul Islam will supervise activities of the country's all 14 regions and Additional Secretary Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol will coordinate among them.

The assigned officials provide necessary advice to the officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and field level agricultural officers on various issues, including incentives, seeds, fertilizers, distribution of subsidies, proper use of agricultural machineries, establishment of family nutrition gardens and progress of cultivation in the field. -BSS







