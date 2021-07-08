JU admission seekers can pay application fees through bKash

Admission applicants for different units of Jahangirnagar University (JU) can now pay their fees through bKash without incurring any charges.

Amid the lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic, online payment through bKash from any part of the country has made the application process more convenient.

Started on June 20, the admission application process of Jahangirnagar University will continue till July 31, 2021.

Application process

To apply for admission, students need to click on the 'New Application' option on the homepage of Jahangirnagar University (JU) admission test website (https://juniv-admission.org) and provide their board name, passing year and roll number of higher secondary, secondary or equivalent exams.

The next step is to verify minimum eligibility, confirm the mobile number of the applicant and save the sent password for next procedures.

Students can apply for one or more units by paying the application fees from the list of applicable units.

bKash payment system

To pay admission test fee through bKash, applicants are required to click the 'Pay Fee' button next to the respective units.

Clicking the 'Confirm' button will redirect them to bKash payment gateway. Then the applicant has to select the bKash icon, click on the 'Complete Payment' button and put the bKash account number, six-digit verification code or OTP and PIN number to complete the payment. -UNB







