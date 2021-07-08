Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 July, 2021, 2:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JU admission seekers can pay application fees through bKash

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Admission applicants for different units of Jahangirnagar University (JU) can now pay their fees through bKash without incurring any charges.
Amid the lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic, online payment through bKash from any part of the country has made the application process more convenient.
Started on June 20, the admission application process of Jahangirnagar University will continue till July 31, 2021.
Application process
To apply for admission, students need to click on the 'New Application' option on the homepage of Jahangirnagar University (JU) admission test website (https://juniv-admission.org) and provide their board name, passing year and roll number of higher secondary, secondary or equivalent exams.
The next step is to verify minimum eligibility, confirm the mobile number of the applicant and save the sent password for next procedures.
Students can apply for one or more units by paying the application fees from the list of applicable units.
bKash payment system
To pay admission test fee through bKash, applicants are required to click the 'Pay Fee' button next to the respective units.
Clicking the 'Confirm' button will redirect them to bKash payment gateway. Then the applicant has to select the bKash icon, click on the 'Complete Payment' button and put the bKash account number, six-digit verification code or OTP and PIN number to complete the payment.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
School teacher killed in bike accident
7 officials assigned for supervising agri activities
JU admission seekers can pay application fees through bKash
Teen-gangs in Dhaka: How close you live to them!
Innovation of BD origin woman that can change the world for the better
NU announces MPhil and PhD admission notice
RU celebrates 68th founding anniv
Ratnagarva mother Ayesha dies


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may not accept 2022 election
Five Rohingya held with firearms in Cox's Bazar
Govt distorting Liberation War history: BNP
Lockdown on day 7: 1,102 arrested
Liton Das falls just short of Test ton as Bangladesh score 294-8
Bashundhara Group receives 'Best Business Conglomerate Group' Award 2021
Covid-19 takes away father, son same day in Kushtia
Man held with fake gold idols in Bogura
Two youths arrested over Magic Mushroom drug
Trump says he is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google
Most Read News
Two fined for flouting health rule at DU
Irregularities of officials shatter Ashrayan-2 dream
Is Brunei a blessing destination for Bangladeshi migrants?
Haitian president killed in attack at home
32 held for selling, consuming drugs in city
Stand by the poor during lockdown
Project taken to expand 5G network boosting Teletalk
Dolphin found dead in Halda again
Staggering 11,525 new C-19 cases in one day
Children splash about in water to cool off during a hot summer day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft