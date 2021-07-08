

Rising water levels causing floods and suffering



Water levels of the Jamuna, Teesta, Dharla and Doodhkumar, and their tributaries continue to rise, inundating low-lying areas in northern districts. The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said the water levels of those rivers will rise further because of relentless rains in the upstream areas in the Indian states of Sikkim, Asam, West Bengal and Meghalaya. Flash floods may also occur, adding extra woe to people who have already been affected by floods that have destroyed homesteads while posing a huge threat to croplands.



Many people in the northern and central regions have been stranded. Many are leaving their homes by boats and rafts seeking shelter elsewhere. Many families in these areas are staying on raft and boats, since their houses have been submerged. They are currently facing a crisis of drinking water and food. Hence, immediate relief support is needed in the affected areas.



However, in Sirajganj, the water level of the Jamuna has been increasing. The Water Development Board forecasted the water level may exceed the danger level in the next few days - leaving the central area of the country at the mercy of nature.



The fact that as a low-lying land Bangladesh is prone to flooding is not a new phenomenon. Around 40 per cent of the country was inundated by flooding last year and the damage of crops was estimated to have been around Tk 350 crore. Moreover, a recent UN report suggested that more and severe floods are likely to hit Bangladesh and India due to climate change, and by 2030, floods could cost South Asia enough damage equivalent of USD 215 billion each year. Therefore, there is no excuse for us to remain indifferent in dealing with these floods.



Under these circumstances, the triple burden of the C-19 pandemic, economic downturn and floods have pushed the country into a precarious state. We urge the government to immediately take steps and provide aid to the people who have been affected by floods and protect them from Covid-19.



Besides beefing up relief activities, authorities concerned must increase the number of flood shelters and ensure that the sufferings of flood hit people are not repeated and the damage they have been subjected to is less in the next years. As our country is prone to natural disaster, there should be a coordinated and planned strategy to prevent people from flood related woes.

