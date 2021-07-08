Video
Letter To the Editor

Ensure food security of the poor people

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Dear Sir
The second wave of corona virus has hit hard because people do not follow social distances properly. The government has announced a severe lockdown from July 1 to prevent the virus. But 21.5 per cent of the people in Bangladesh live below the poverty line--who works all the day to support themselves.

These people are suffering from food shortage as their livelihood has been cut off due to the lockdown. Experts say it is not possible to implement lockdown properly unless people's hunger is meet in a proper way. So the government has to ensure these people get food items. If necessary, committees should be formed for distribution of food in each area. And there are emergency help lines that need to be called to ensure that the necessary food is available. Again, not only looking at the government, but also the wealthy people of the area should come forward to help the people of his area. Only then it will be possible to ensure everyone's food security in this lockdown.

We hope that beside government, local wealthy people will come forward to offer food and other necessary items to the needy people.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and
evelopment (CRID)



