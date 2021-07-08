

Burden of Rohingyas harming biodiversity



Ruaingga is similar to Bangladeshi regional dialect of Chittagong, Sylhet, and Rangpur region. For this, they have been denied citizenship in Myanmar. Since late August 2017, more than 671,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Burma's Rakhine State to escape alarge-scale military operation of ethnic cleansing. The atrocities committed by Myanmar security forces, included mass killings, sexual violence, and widespread arson amounting to crimes against humanity.

The majority of Myanmar is Buddhist, around 87% of total population. The minority Rohingya Muslim is about only 4%.For several centuries, Rohingyas have predominantly lived in Myanmar's western state of Rakhine - also known as Arakan.



Firstly, over 20,000 Rohingyas moved from Myanmar into British-controlled Bengal, lately known as Bangladesh, after Japanese forces invaded Burma (present Myanmar) in 1942 during the Second World War. In 1948,after the independence of Burma, thousands of people fled away, when tension grew between Burmese government and Rohingya people. The situation quickly disintegrated for the Rohingya, after the 1962 military coup.



The government driven by Bamar-supremacist ideology gave fewer official documentation to the Rohingya and refused to fully recognize new generations of the Rohingya population. In 1974, all citizens in Burma were required to get national registration cards which Rohingyas were denied. They were only allowed to obtain foreign registration cards. But the tension grew more, when they were not considered one of the country's 135 official ethnic groups and denied citizenship in Myanmar since 1982, which finally rendered them to be stateless. The current wave of ethnic cleansing started in October 2016 on the pretext of avenging alleged 9 October 2016 pre-dawn attacks on military outposts by Rohingya insurgents named Arakan Army.



In two weeks from 9 October 2016, hundreds were killed, innumerable women were raped and thousands of houses razed to the ground and 75,000 Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh. Myanmar Armed Forces started their unfinished business on 25 August, 2017.In 2018 a study estimated that about 24,000 Rohingyas were killed by the Myanmar military and local Buddhist militia. Then Rohingya people fled from their country for life. They sailed to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, India, Thailand, and East Timur etc. As Bangladesh is the nearest, about more than 8 lakh terrorised Rohingya people sheltered in here.

Though Bangladesh is an over populated country, Bangladesh sheltered Rohingya people with humanitarian and logistic assistance. This stateless Rohingya people are sheltered in Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh. About 900,000 Rohingya refugees now live in 34 camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazila of Cox's Bazar district.

Influx of Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar has various impacts including socio-economic, security, ecology and environmental concern.



Establishment of refugee camps and movement of thousands can have a serious impact on local ecology as well as the welfare of nearby communities of this area. Around 6,000 acres of forest, agricultural land, and hilly areas were initially used for sheltering refugee people. According to forest Department Data,4818 acres of forest worth about USD 555 million was destroyed for Rohingya influx. According to the report on environmental impact of Rohingya Influx by UNDP, "The region now endangered forest land, includes three ecologically critical areas- the western coastal zone of Teknaf peninsula, St. Martin's island and Sonadia Island and two protected areas, the Himchari National Park and the Teknaf Wildlife Sanctuary. The Inani national park is also endangered.



Teknaf wildlife sanctuary in Bangladesh is one of the few places where wild elephants are seen. 1729 hectors Himchari national park is the home of 286 species of birds, 56 species of reptiles, more than 260 species of plants like trees, herbs, palms, shrubs etc. Inani national park of 7,700 hectors including Inani and Ukhia forest is the home to 29 amphibians, 443 plant species and 253 species of birds.



Accommodation of Rohingya people continuously threaten wildlife, bio diversity, ecology and environment. Hill cutting loosens the soil, losing their natural settings can result in soil erosion, sedimentation, and siltation create a potential risk of landslides. A survey of UNDP found that, 6,800 tons of fuel wood is collected each month from forest. That causes scarcity of bamboo.67% of mammal wildlife in this territory is under threat due to the decreasing of natural forest area. Wild Asian elephants are facing continuous shrinkage of their habitant and food supply.

Both local people and Rohingya people are suffering for freshwater. Groundwater level of this area is also plunging. Air pollution has also risen due to increase of vehicles and smoke from wood burn by refuges.



The environmental impacts of Rohingya influx continue to increase. This problem will be solved by taking initiatives like better planning, resettling and improvement of minimum living standards, protection of natural and critical habitants and forest land indeed. Recently, Bangladesh government has planned to relocate or resettle about 100,000 Rohingya people from the mainland Cox's Bazar to Bashan Char, an island in Hatiya Upazila of Noakhali district.



Already 13,000 Rohingyas have been relocated in this area. But this is not a permanent solution. About more than 45,000 Rohingya children are born every year. They are burden for this country. So, quick, safe and sustainable Rohingya repatriation should start as soon as possible.

The writer is a student, Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Dhaka







