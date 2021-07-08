

Adequate adult literacy is must for better economic growth

They are earning their livelihood in a modest way to contribute to the GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Due to lack of minimum formal education, these adults remain deprived of life in the true sense. Though it is true that time to start formal schooling for them is already over, the necessity to address this problem is a crying need.



Formal and Non-Formal Education:

Formal education is the system of imparting education through schools, colleges and madrashas, etc. Children start formal education from their childhood and only affluent classes are able to send their children to schools and colleges. Non-formal education is imparting basic education through night schools, community classes and maktabs etc.



In Bangladesh, some five million of people work in the ready-made garment industry. About 8 million people are working in transport sector as rickshaw/van pullers. About 9 million people are working as care takers in various houses throughout the country. On an average, approximately 20 million people are engaged in these kinds of works but 80% of this working class did not have the opportunity to go to schools or any educational institutions.

They somehow know only how to put a signature or write their names on a paper. They do not know how to write their addresses or a meaningful sentence.



Adult learning is also expected to heighten individual awareness of community issues, motivate learners to embrace new ideas and give direction to positive change. Increasingly, there are difficult questions about what constitutes the field of adult education and what are its values and purposes. While there is general conformation that the world is extremely witnessing profound economic, technological and cultural changes, there is difference of opinion on whether these constitute a quality adult education or not.

Minimum Literacy Standard:

The word 'literacy' means one's ability to sign his name on files and documents. But according to UNESCO, "A person is literate who can with understanding both read and write a short simple statement on his everyday life." Literacy and development are closely related and interdependent. Adults, especially female adults if educated, can make greater contribution to society. It develops self-awareness, enables one to earn better livelihood. Women's education in the rural areas of the developing countries has been neglected due to superstitions and religious bindings.



In terms of literacy, the improvement, that has been achieved in the developed world is absent in developing countries. Many developing nations do not pay due attention in adult literacy. Hundreds of researches had been undertaken by various countries and universities on adult literacy and there are enough action plans but unfortunately the Governments could not implement those recommendations in practice.



In the rural areas, not all children, men and women have access to go to formal education institutions. Sometimes children are discouraged by their parents to go to schools or learning centres as they want their children to work in factories, workshops, to finance the family. In most communities there are non-formal education (NFE) centres e.g. night schools, community classes, maktabs, etc.



One thing to comment from my long time working experience in this field is that people in the rural areas do listen to instructions but they seriously lack good instructors and good community leaders. If I look back to Bangladesh perspective, it is much better than what it was before 20 years. Rural people are making progress. But the teaching is not practical-oriented and too much pressure is given on boys and girls. Physical torture, coercion and superstitions are the barriers to learning. Commercial and selfish attitude of teachers destroy pupil's will.



Recent UNESCO Data on Educational situation on Marginalised Community:

The UNESCO motto is 'Education for all children'. UNESCO undertook an undaunted program that by 2015 all children of the world will go to school. There was good progress until 2008. Children drop-out from schools came down from 102 million to 60 million. But after 2008 the progress slowed down. Africa is the most affected in this respect followed by Asia. Today in the world, some 150 million children are disabled. Access to education is expensive. For every $ 100 paid by the government, individual student has to pay from $ 10 to $ 70. The maximum amount is paid by the poorer countries. Classrooms are overcrowded. In Cameroon one book is shared by 12 students. In some areas schools lack water, hygiene and sanitation.



The right to education is universal and does not allow for any form of exclusion or discrimination. However, both developing and developed countries face challenges guaranteeing equal opportunities to all in accessing education and within education systems. Marginalised groups are often left behind by national educational policies. Equality is the key human rights principles that apply to the right to education. States have the obligation to implement these principles at national level. Furthermore, affirmative action and promotional measures are often necessary in order to eliminate existing inequalities and disparities in education.



Contribution of NGOs: NGOs are also working in various developing countries to provide non-formal education to the adults. They have their own curriculum, teaching style and materials. However, they do not follow a uniform curriculum. NGOs in many cases do not receive proper cooperation from the respective Governments. Governments of many countries complain that NGOs spend the lion's share of the money for non-education related expenses. However, there remains lack of honesty and sincerity on the part of both NGOs and Governments. In this perspective there is a need for a coherent policy between the Governments, NGOs and other donor organizations. The fund allocation should be monitored and informed to all stake holders so that corruptions can be avoided and also duplications are not done.



Budgeting for adult education: It is seen from various data and reports that governments never allocated enough fund for adult and non-formal education. Many organizations have spoken very high on the necessity of adult education but in reality their efforts were very scanty. Currently Bangladesh is allocating 3% of its education-budget for adult education. This can be increased to 6%. Most Asian and African countries are not even spending 3% on adult education. They can be motivated and encouraged by UNESCO to increase their budget on adult education.



Conclusion: The tools and instruments utilized for reporting the data for adult education are very back-dated and sometimes it is only done on 'self-estimation' basis. Correct data should be maintained on the progress of adult education.



There is a tendency of exaggerating the success rate data on the part of NGOs and Governments organizations. Proper monitoring and control measures should be developed on the numbers of adults being educated in reality. Updated data is hardly available with any organizations. Governments can play vital role in improving this aspect of maintaining and updating data.



If quality teachers cannot be attracted then the goal of adult literacy will not be achieved. Volunteers can be encouraged to participate as teachers. Sometimes there are enough volunteers who like to teach on honorary basis but due to lack of coordination and motivation this aspect is neglected.

The writer is an adjunct assistant

professor at Bangladesh

University of Professionals







