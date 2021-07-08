Covid-19: 102 more people die, 2,700 more infected in 21 dists

A total of 102 more people died of and 2,700 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 21 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Sirajganj, Thakurgaon and Khagrachhari districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 60 more people died of and 1,900 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Wednesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to to 65,799 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 1,365 including highest 348 in Khulna, followed by 286 in Kushtia, 187 in Jashore, 115 in Jhenidah, 106 in Chuadanga, 95 in Bagerhat, 76 in Satkhira, 67 in Meherpur, 54 in Narail and 31 in Magura districts while 60 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, 21 were from Khulna, 11 from Kushtia, seven from Jhenidah, six from Jashore, five from Chuadanga, four from Narail, three from Bagerhat, two from Meherpur and one from Magura districts in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows almost increased compared to the previous day's figure of 1,865, said the health department sources, adding that the figure was 1,470 on Monday.

Among the total infected, 43,378 people have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 2,311 new recoveries found on Wednesday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 8,652 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

On Tuesday, new recoveries were found 514 while total were 41,067 in the division.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 66,194 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 44,369 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 274 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 232 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 585 were detected in Khulna, followed by 373 in Jashore, 234 in Kushtia, 156 Jhenidah, 130 in Chuadanga, 118 in Bagerhat, 111 in Satkhira, 73 in Magura, 69 in Meherpur and 51 in Narail districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 17,560 in Khulna, 14,173 in Jashore, 9,431 in Kushtia, 5,176 in Jhenidah, 4,139 in Bagerhat, 4,075 in Chuadanga, 3,964 in Satkhira, 3,157 in Narail, 2,270 in Meherpur and 1,854 in Magura districts of the division.

BARISHAL: A total of 14 more people died of coronavirus in the division in two days.

Five more people died of the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon.

Of the deceased, three were from Pirojpur and two from Jhalokati districts.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 326 here.

Meanwhile, 459 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 19,532 in the division with the infection rate of 74 per cent.

Among the total infected, 15,394 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

Earlier, nine more people died of the virus at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal City in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday.

Of the deceased, two were found positive for the virus while the remaining seven had been suffering with virus symptoms.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 20 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

RMCH Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said two people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 18 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, seven were from Rajshahi, four from Pabna, three from Naogaon, two from Chapainawabganj and Nature each, and one from Kushtia and Meherpur districts each.

Some 491 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 405 beds in the corona ward till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

JOYPURHAT: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 11am on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Abbas Ali Mandol, 85, a resident of Gurkhi Moholla under Akkelpur Municipality, and Babu Mia, 45, of Molamgari area in Kalai Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 34 in the district.

Of the total deceased, 13 were from Sadar, nine from Panchbibi, five from Kalai, four from Akkelpur and three from Khetlal upazilas.

Meanwhile, 29 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours.

Joypurhat Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Wazed Ali confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

He said a total of 173 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 29 people found positive for the virus.

SIRAJGANJ: A total of 165 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the district in two days.

Some 89 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Sirajganj CS Dr Rampada Roy confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

He said a total of 226 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 89 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 22 are in Sadar, 24 in Kazipur, 16 in Belkuchi, 11 in Ullapara, six in Raiganj, three in Tarash, two in Kamarkhanda and one in Shahjadpur upazilas.

The CS urged all to follow the government instructions amid ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.

Earlier, some 76 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours.

Sirajganj CS Dr Rampad Roy confirmed the information on Tuesday afternoon.

He said a total of 224 samples were tested in PCR labs in the last 24 hours where 76 people found positive for the virus with the positivity rate of 33.92 per cent.

THAKURGAON: A total of five more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 100 here.

Meanwhile, 114 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 3,979 in the district.

Thakurgaon CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Tuesday afternoon.

He said a total of 266 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 114 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 64 are in Sadar, 21 in Ranishankail, 18 in Pirganj, seven in Haripur and four in Baliadangi upazilas.

Among the total infected, 2,474 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: An elderly woman died of coronavirus in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Suryabanu Bibi, 85, wife of late A Aziz, a resident of Hasinsanpur area under Kabakhali Union in the upazila.

After being tested positive for the virus, she was admitted to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital.

Later, she died there at around 8am while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, 33 more people have tested positive for the virus in the district in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 35.87 per cent.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,366 in the district.

Khagrachhari CS Nupur Kanti Das confirmed the information on Tuesday.

She said a total of 92 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 33 people found positive for the virus.

A total of 8,476 samples were tested in the district where 1,366 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 16.11 per cent.

Currently, 36 patients are undergoing treatment at Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital.

Of them, 20 were found positive for the virus while the rest are suffering with its symptoms, the CS added.