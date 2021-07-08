Video
Home Countryside

Farmers find profit in mixed-fruit farming at Puthia

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondent

A mixed-fruit orchard in Puthia Upazila. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, July 7: Many mixed-fruit orchards have been raised in Puthia Upazila of the district in recent times.
As farmers of the upazila are getting much profit in mixed-fruit farming, they are taking interest in it.
Farmers are planting saplings of different local and foreign fruits. The farming of mixed fruits is taking place commercially.
Already mixed-fruit orchards have been raised in many places of the  upazila. The demand for locally produced fruits is also on the rise in market. In fact, the demand is inspiring farmers to shift to farm mixed fruits.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, mixed fruits growers said, by using modern technology, fruits can be cultivated on the same land for a long time; it will also be possible to raise mixed orchards on a small plot of land in a planned way.
Saqlain Hossain, deputy assistant agriculture officer of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Puthia, said, mixed-fruit orchards have been raised commercially in different areas of the upazila for the last few years.
According to preliminary data, various types of fruit saplings have been planted on about 20 hectares of land till June this year; the yielding has been good. With rising interest of farmers, farming land-size will be triple within the next two/three years.
Asadul Haque Asad, a commercial mixed fruit farmer in Jiupara area of the upazila, said, "I have taken lease of 16 bighas of land few years back. I have raised mixed-fruit orchard on the land with malta, orange, guava and mango in the last one and a half years."
Upazila Agriculture Officer Shamsunahar Bhuiyan said, earlier guava would be cultivated commercially on about 1,000 acres of land in the upazila; but growers counted losses for few years due to weather and land selection problems.
At present, these farmers have started cultivating mixed fruits of improved varieties, she further said, adding, they are getting benefits.
Seeing success, others have also become interested in cultivating fruits with modern technology, she further said.
Sub-assistant agriculture officers are monitoring mixed-fruit farms round the clock, she informed.


