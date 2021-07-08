56 fined for violating lockdown rules in two districts

Separate mobile courts in two days fined a total of 56 people for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in two districts- Rajshahi and Pirojpur.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined five traders Tk 25,000 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in Bagha Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Papia Sultana conducted a drive in Bagha Tenthulia Bazar in the morning, and fined them.

PIROJPUR: Separate mobile courts in the district in the last 24 hours fined 51 people for violating heath guidelines.

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain confirmed the matter on Tuesday. The mobile courts led by upazila nirbahi officers and executive magistrates of seven upazilas fined the health guideline violators Tk 14,100 during the drives.







