Thursday, 8 July, 2021, 2:44 AM
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Dinajpur and Rajshahi, in four days.
NOAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from Chowmuhani Municipality in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Bidyut Kumar Saha, 50, son of Birendra Kumar Saha of Guakhola area in Sadar Upazia of Chandpur. He lived in a rented house in Chowmuhani Municipality for work purpose.
Local sources said Bidyut had been frustrated over paying off his loan money for the last couple of days.
However, neighbours found his body hanging from the ceiling fan at his room in the house in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Police primarily suspect that he might have committed suicide.
However, police are investigating the matter.
Begumganj Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Ruhul Amin confirmed the incident.
DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a female school teacher in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Jannatul Alia, an assistant teacher of Garibpara Government Primary School. She was the wife of Md Ershadul Haque, a resident of Rampur Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Ershadul went to his in-laws' house in the area and told that Jannatul committed suicide by hanging herself at early hours while he was unaware of it. Later, they informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Nawabganj PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Shamsul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a woman from a drain in Bahrampur area in the city on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Zarina Begum, 45, daughter of late Akkas Ali of the area.
Quoting family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajpara PS Mazaharul Islam said the woman had been suffering from epilepsy disease.
She might has fallen into the drain in the afternoon due to the disease and died.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.


