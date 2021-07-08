Video
Man 'kills self' at Bagatipara

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, July 7: A man reportedly committed suicide in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Azizul Haqim Tonic, 40, was the son of Azahar Ali, a resident of Salainagar Village under Panka Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Azizul worked at a private company. He lost his job in the month of Ramadan due to coronavirus pandemic. He had been staying at home in Salainagar area since then.
However, he had been frustrated over the matter.
Following this, Azizul took excessive gas tablets at dawn on Wednesday. Sensing the matter, the family members rushed him to Natore Sadar Hospital first and then, he was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he died at RMCH in the morning while undergoing treatment. Officer-in-Charge of Bagatipara Police Station Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.


