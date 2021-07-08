Video
Home Countryside

Power production hampered at Kaptai plant as water level falls in lake

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

Kaptai Lake in Rangamati. photo: observer

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, July 7: Due to abnormal fall in water level of the Kaptai Lake, production of the power plant is hampered seriously. Only one generator of the total five is running. If not heavy rainfall immediately, it will also experience production suspension.
According to sources at the Karnaphuli Water Power Plant, at present there is 74 foot MSL (mean sea level) water in the Kaptai Lake. But the water level should be at least 80 foot MSL.
Because of this deficit of 6 foot MSL, an apprehension has created about electricity production. Five generators of the Kaptai Power Plant can produce 240 megawatt electricity. But one active generator is producing only 40 mega watt.
The power production is maintaining low in the plant due to reduced water level in the lake, said Engineer ATM Abduzzaher, Manager of the Karnaphuli Water Power Plant. For the water level downing in the Kaptai Lake,  one generator of the total five is continuing power production. The remaining four ones cannot be operated.
According to the sources, Kapitai Lake is depended on rainfall; if there is a rainfall, the water level will go up; besides, if there is rain in Indian border area, water will make rolling towards the lake; but there is no rain in the Indian border: so lake's water level is not swelling.
According to Control Room sources of the plant, at present the daily produced power is being transmitted to the national grid. If the present water level comes down below 68 foot MSL, the power production will get suspended totally.
In 1962, the Kaptai Power Plant went into production. Since then, power production was suspended for six times. Now authorities concerned is expecting downpour at any time. It needs straight three days of heavy rain to resolve the water crisis in the lake.


