Early marriage stopped in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, July 7: An early marriage has been stopped in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Monday.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Rabia Parvez has stopped the marriage taking place in Nagar Araibaria area under Hossainpur Municipality amid the ongoing lockdown.

Local sources said a marriage ceremony was arranged in between the minor daughter of Hedayet of the area and Shakib, 18, son of Nur Islam, on Monday.

On information, UNO Rabia Parvez rushed in and stopped the marriage.

Nur Islam, father of the groom, was also fined Tk 5,000 at that time.











