People suffer for one km mud road at Bagmara



The Konabaria-Sripatipara Road in Bagmara Upazila. photo: observer

This one kilometre falls in Sripatipara Village of Ward-9 of Hamirkutsa Union in the upazila. Another one kilometre of the two kilometre road between two villages including Konabaria was paved once. But only promise was made by public representatives to pave the remaining one kilometre for several times.

During rain this one km road turns worse, causing much more to usual public suffering. Then movement of transport and commuter comes toa halt. School and college students and others have to walk on the mud road with pain.

All surrounding roads are paved. But no initiative has been taken ever to pave this road. During election time, political leaders come to seek vote and make promise about paving it; later they just go missing.

Victims said, as public representatives are not from the area, they do not suffer. "But we have no other path. We demand construction of the road urgently," they added.

Locals are suffering seriously. Many people including students have been injured in the mud. Due to the heavy movement of people, the road gets into knee-deep mud during every rainy season.

Over 300 students in the village are suffering immensely due to the worse condition of the road.

When asked, Upazila LGED Engineer Sanwar Hossain said, "I have heard about deplorable condition of remaining one km unpaved road from Buribazar in Konabari to Sripatipara."

The tender has been invited for repairing the road, but the work could not be started due to some unavoidable reasons, he added.









BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, July 7: The one kilometre (km) Konabaria-Sripatipara mud road in Bagmara Upazila of the district is in dire need of paving. It has been requiring pitch-paving for more than three decades.This one kilometre falls in Sripatipara Village of Ward-9 of Hamirkutsa Union in the upazila. Another one kilometre of the two kilometre road between two villages including Konabaria was paved once. But only promise was made by public representatives to pave the remaining one kilometre for several times.During rain this one km road turns worse, causing much more to usual public suffering. Then movement of transport and commuter comes toa halt. School and college students and others have to walk on the mud road with pain.All surrounding roads are paved. But no initiative has been taken ever to pave this road. During election time, political leaders come to seek vote and make promise about paving it; later they just go missing.Victims said, as public representatives are not from the area, they do not suffer. "But we have no other path. We demand construction of the road urgently," they added.Locals are suffering seriously. Many people including students have been injured in the mud. Due to the heavy movement of people, the road gets into knee-deep mud during every rainy season.Over 300 students in the village are suffering immensely due to the worse condition of the road.When asked, Upazila LGED Engineer Sanwar Hossain said, "I have heard about deplorable condition of remaining one km unpaved road from Buribazar in Konabari to Sripatipara."The tender has been invited for repairing the road, but the work could not be started due to some unavoidable reasons, he added.