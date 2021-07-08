Hakimpur Poura budget announced

HAKIMPUR, DINAJPUR, July 7: A total of around Tk 30.98crore budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 has been announced for Hakimpur Municipality in the district.

Poura Mayor Jamil Hossain Chalanta announced the budget at the Pourashava conference room on Saturday.

Ward councilors, journalists from various print and electronic media, among others, were present during this time.

The revenue income has been fixed Tk 1.48crore while the development income has been shown Tk 29.50crore.

Meanwhile, the total revenue expenditure has been shown Tk 1.45crore and development expenditure Tk 29.50crore.







