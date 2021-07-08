Twin sisters die eating mughlai porota in C’ganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, July 7: Twin sisters have died after eating mughlai porota from a hotel in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Swarna, 17, and Champa, 17, daughters of Sadiqul Islam Robi, a resident of Kalitala Mahalla area in the district town.

Sadiqul said he brought mughlai porota from Shahjahan Sweets in Puraton Bazar area in the district town on Monday afternoon and ate together with his family.

At night, his wife Sabina Yasmin, the two daughters and relative Sifat fell sick. They were taken to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital.

Sabina and Swarna were released after giving first aid while Champa and Sifat were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

But, Swarna died soon after she returned home.

Meanwhile, Champa's condition also deteriorated and she was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Later, she died there at around 1:30pm on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

Resident Medical Officer of Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital Dr Nurunnahar Nasu said they might have died due to food poisoning.

While contacted, the hotel owner Jamal Uddin Nasir said no one else fell sick eating mughlai porota in his hotel.

Whether the family bought food from his hotel it would be known after scrutinizing video footage of the CC cameras, he added.

Confirming the matter, Chapainawabganj Sadar Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Mintu Rahman said legal action would be taken upon receiving complaint.









