Army distributes food items in 3 dists

Bangladesh Army distributed food items among jobless destitute people in three districts- Khulna, Gopalganj and Bagerhat, on Wednesday.

KHULNA: Bangladesh Army distributed food items among 1,150 jobless destitute people in the district on Wednesday.

As part of the instant humanitarian support programme under the "Operation Covid Sheild Part-2", 55 Padatik Division of Bangladesh Army distributed the food items among the helpless people of Ward No. 24 and 27 in Khulna City and Fultala Upazila of the district to mitigate the economic hardship caused by coronavirus during ongoing lockdown.

A total of 600 jobless people on Nirala Adarsha School premises, 400 on Primary Training Institute (PTI) premises in the city, and 150 have received rice, pulse, potatoes and soap in Fultala Upazila of the district.

Bangladesh Army 105 Padatik Brigade Commander Brigadier General Md Hafizur Rahman, PSC, attended the programme as chief guest. He urged all to avoid gathering and remain at homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.

He also urged needy people to phone over 333 for their food support if necessary avoiding shyness to mitigate their suffering during ongoing lockdown.

Lieutenant Colonel Mirza Ahmed, PSC, Major AHM Nazmul Hasan, PSC, Deputy Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Ehsan Shah, Khulna Press Club President SM Zahid Hossain and Chairman of National Women Association Runu Iqbal Bither, among others, were also present during the distribution.

Earlier, a special medical team of Bangladesh Army conducted a medical camp at city's Saint Joseph's School under the two-day long medical services.

A total of nine doctors including three specialists provide medical treatment especially medicine, eye and Gynae related 600 sick poor patients.

GOPALGANJ: Bangladesh Army distributed food items among 1,500 jobless destitute people in Tungipara, Kashiani and Muksudpur upazilas of the district on Wednesday.

55 Padatik Division of Bangladesh Army distributed the relief items on helipad at Tungipara, Kashiani Upazila Sadar and Muksudpur Upazila.

14 East Bengal Regiment Commander Lt Col Mohammad Alamgir Hossain handed over the essentials as chief guest.

Major Mosaddek Ibne Mujib, Major Md Tanzir Ahmed, Major Tanvir Ahmed, Captain Shahadat Hossain Sourav, Captain Shah-e-Mashrur Ramim and Lieutenant Sadaf Abrar Raiyan, among others, were also present during the distributions.

Each of the recipients got 5kg of rice, 3kg of potato, 2kg of onion, 3kg of pulse, 3kg oil, 2kg sugar and 1kg of salt.

BAGERHAT: Bangladesh Army distributed relief items among five jobless families in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

A team of 28 Padatik Brigade under 7 Padatik Division of Bangladesh Army distributed the food items among the destitute families in Kuthibari area of the upazila from their own ration.Commander of the team Lt Md Abdullah confirmed the matter.







