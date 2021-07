Mazharul Haque Prodhan, MP, as chief guest, distributed relief materials







Mazharul Haque Prodhan, MP, as chief guest, distributed relief materials among the restaurant workers and motor labourers on Tentulia Upazila Parishad premises in Panchagarh on Wednesday. Tentulia UNO Sohag Chandra Saha presided over the programme. Upazila Chairman Kazi Mahmudur Rahman Dablu, Vice-chairman Yusuf Ali and Upazila Awami League President Yasin Ali Mandol were also present during the distribution. photo: observer