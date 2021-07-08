Four held in rape cases in three districts

Four men have been detained in rape cases in separate drives in three districts- Madaripur, Cox's Bazar and Natore, in two days.

MADARIPUR: Two men have been arrested in two separate rape cases in Kalkini and Dasar upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

Police arrested a man for raping his niece in Kalkini Upazila on Tuesday afternoon

The arrested person is Nurul Afsar Saddam, 55, son of late Abul Khair of Gunagari Village in Banshkhali Upazila of Chattogram.

Police sources said Nurul went to the victim's father house in the upazila on Monday night and raped her while she was alone at home.

As the victim, an eleven-year-old girl fell sick, the matter spread the area.

Later, the victim's father lodged a case with Kalkini Police Station (PS) on Tuesday afternoon.

Following this, police arrested the accused.

The victim is now undergoing treatment at Madaripur Sadar Hospital.

On the other hand, police arrested a man for raping a teenage girl in Dasar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The arrested person is Deepak Talukder, 30, son of Dilip Talukder, a resident of Nabagram Village in the upazila.

Local and the victim's family sources said Deepak went to the 14-year-old victim's house in the area in the morning while her parents were not at home.

Later, Deepak violated here forcefully there and fled away.

After knowing the matter, the victim's father lodged a case against Deepak with Dasar PS.

Following this, police arrested him and sent the victim to Madaripur Sadar Hospital for test.

Superintend of Madaripur Police Golam Mustafa Russell confirmed the matter, adding that both of the arrested were produced before the court on Wednesday.

COX'S BAZAR: Police on Tuesday have detained a man for allegedly raping his daughter in Maheshkhali Upazila of the district after receiving a phone call through national emergency helpline 999.

Detained Shafi Alam, 45, is a resident of Hoyanak Borochhara area in the upazila.

A press release, sent by 999 media cell, said a neighbour of the man made a call to the emergency helpline service on Tuesday morning and informed that the man raped his minor daughter. The neighbour and other family members want to take a legal action.

However, the national emergency helpline 999 contacted Maheshkhali PS and sought an intervention in this connection.

Being informed, a team of the law enforcers went there and detained the man.

A case would be lodged, said Sub-Inspector of the PS Selim Reza, adding that the victim was sent to a local hospital for medical test.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A young man was arrested in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday evening in a case filed over rape of a teenage girl with making false promise of marriage.

The arrested person is Omer Faruque, 22, a resident of Jonail School Para area in the upazila.

Quoting the case statement, police sources said Omer developed a love affair with the girl of Bardanagar Village in Chatmohar Upazila of Pabna.

At one stage, the girl started living in a rented house in Jonail area. There he has recently violated her with false promise of marriage.

Later, the girl lodged a case with Baraigram PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Omer on Monday evening.

Confirming the matter, Baraigram PS Inspector Abdur Rahim said accused Omer was sent to jail following a court order.

The victim was sent to hospital for medical test, the official added.









