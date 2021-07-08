Prices of essentials on rise in Rajshahi



Vegetables being sold at a market in Rajshahi. photo: observer

The pricing uptrend has started from the beginning of the lockdown.

Traders said, the lockdown is halting entry of kitchen items into Rajshahi from the outside. The supply is not matching the demand. General consumers are blaming syndicate for the price hike.

Carrot, tomato and cucumber are posting high price as these are new vegetables.

In a recent visit, it was seen in different kitchen markets, per kg parable was selling at Tk 25 to 30, brinjal at Tk 50 to 70, cucumber at Tk 60, okra at Tk 30 to 35, arum at Tk 50, bottle gourd and pumpkin each at Tk 40 per piece, papaya at Tk 40 per kg, sweet pumpkin at Tk 20 per piece, ridge gourd at Tk 40 per kg, cabbage at Tk 50 per piece, local carrot at Tk 50 per kg, China carrot at Tk 120, tomato at Tk 50 per kg, Indian tomato at Tk 120 per kg, drum stick at Tk 100 per kg, bitter gourd at Tk 50 per kg, snake gourd at Tk 25-30 per kg, Borboti at Tk 40 per kg, potato at Tk 20 per kg, local potato at Tk 25 per kg, and sponge gourd at Tk 40.

Trader Md Manzur Hossain said, vegetable prices have gone up because of supply shortage; vehicles cannot enter Rajshahi from Rangpur and Panchagarh.

Wholesaler Md Raju said, onion was selling at Tk 45 to 50 per kg, ginger at Tk 80 to 100, garlic at Tk 55 to 60, and dry chilli at Tk 200 to 245.

Soya bean oil price rose to Tk 140 from 125 per litre; it was also selling at Tk 150 in some areas.

Customer Hasan Al Mobin Mamun said, students are no longer in Rajshahi; 80 per cent dwellers are out of the city, then why the prices have gone up?, he asked.

In the fish market, per kg Tengra and Piali were selling each at Tk 600, butter fish at Tk 400, Moa at Tk 400, carp at Tk 400-450, silver carp at Tk 200, Mrigel at Tk 170-180, rui at Tk 300, sheat fish at Tk 800, and shrimp at Tk 1,000. Hilsa was selling at Tk 750 to 1,000 per kg.

Fish trader Nurul Islam said, arrival of fish is hampered, and with thin supply the pricing is posting a little bit of hike. With re-running of vehicles, the price will come down, he added.

Beef price was increased by Tk 10 to 560 per kg, mutton price by Tk 50 to 850, and goat meat by Tk 50 to Tk 650. Broiler hen price was raised to Tk 140 per kg from Tk 135. Sonali, white layer and local hen was selling at Tk 190, 200, and Tk 390 per kg respectively.

Ashok Prashad, proprietor of AP Rice Bhandar in Sahebbazar, said, rice variety-28 (new) is selling at Tk 52 per kg, variety-28 (old) at Tk 56-58, minicat (new) at Tk 58 and old at Tk 62, Jirashail (new) at Tk 58, old at Tk 60-62, Basmati (new) at Tk 66, old at Tk 68, Najirshail at Tk 68, Katharibhog (boiled-new) at Tk 60, old at Tk 75, Swarnba at Tk 48, Kalijira at Tk 80-90, Chinigura a Tk 95-100, Balam at Tk 65 and Ranjit at Tk 50.

Rice traders said, the rice price has been going as usual for the last one week - no rise no fall. The rice price may come down after lockdown, they added.









