2 killed in thunderbolts   in Sylhet

SYLHET, July 7: Two people were killed after struck by lightning in Companiganj upazila of the district this morning.

The deceased were identified as Pranesh Biswas, 26, son of Ananta Biswas and Digesh Biswas, 21, son of Sattya Biswas of Dakshin Ranikheil Union.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Companiganj Thana (Investigation) Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury said the thunderbolt stuck them around 9 am while they were fishing in Hoar amidst heavy downpour.

Locals immediately rushed them to Companiganj Upazila Health Complex and on duty doctor declared them dead.

"The dead bodies were handed over to their family members after the recovery of the bodies " he added. -BSS



