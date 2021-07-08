Video
Tk 40 lakh, 4,000 sewing machines to be distributed on Bangamata Day

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

The government will distribute an amount of Taka 40 lakh in cash and 4,000 sewing machines among poor throughout the country marking 91st birth anniversary of Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib to be celebrated home and abroad as the National Day.
"Out of the Taka 40 lakh, 2,000 distressed and helpless women will get Taka 2,000 each and 4,000 sewing machines also will be disbursed among poor women throughout the country," said an official release.
The announcement came in an inter-ministerial meeting virtually held on Wednesday with State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nesa Indira in the chiar.
To mark the birth anniversary of Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib on August 8, the Bangamata National Day and the padak distribution ceremony will be held in a befitting manner, according to the decision of the meeting.
"The government has decided to announce Bangamata's birth day as the national day. Initiative has been taken to distribute 'Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib Padak' among women entrepreneurs acknowledging their contributions to various sectors in the country as an supreme national award for the women," said the meeting.
The main theme of the day is "Bangamata Sangkate Sangrame Nirbik Sahajatri."
At the national level programme, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the programme as the chief guest. The programme will be celebrated virtually connecting directly between Ganobhaban, Osmani Memorial Hall and the Deputy Commissioner's office of Gopalganj.
Dr Syed Anwar Hossain will read out the keynote speech at the function. The live programme will be broadcasted in Bangladesh Television and online social media. Elaborate programmes have been taken to observe the function at the division, district and upazila level.
Apart from this, the programme will also be celebrated at foreign missions and embassies in a befitting manner.    -BSS


