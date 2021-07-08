Video
North America logs warmest June on record

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

PARIS, July 7: Last month was the hottest June on record in North America, stoked by a deadly heatwave searing across parts of the region, the European Union's climate monitoring service reported Wednesday, saying it illustrates the impacts of global warming.
Record-breaking heat scorched from the southwest to the northwest of the United States and into Canada, where the all-time record daily temperature was broken three days in a row in British Columbia.
The region was 1.2 degrees Celsius (34.2 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1991-2020 average in June, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). "These heatwaves are not happening in a vacuum. They are happening in a global climate environment that is warming and which makes them more likely to occur," said C3S climate scientist Julien Nicolas.    
Globally, June 2021 joins the same month in 2018 as the fourth warmest June.
It was the second warmest June on record for Europe, while northern Siberia also saw extremely high summer temperatures.     -AFP



