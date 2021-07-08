

Jeff Bezos richest man in history with $211b net worth

It vaulted Bezos above the previous record of $210 billion, held briefly in January by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has seen his fortunes decline and now holds a mere $181 billion, putting him in distance second after Bezos. While Tesla stock has declined nearly 10 percent so far this year, Amazon shares have continued to soar, adding 15.4 percent since January 1.

Amazon's soaring shares have boosted the fortunes of Bezos, who on Monday stepped down as chief executive of Amazon, handing over the reins to his experienced lieutenant Andy Jassy. Bezos now takes over the role of executive chairman at Amazon. He still owns about 51 million shares of Amazon stock, a position that makes up the vast majority of his wealth.

His gains on Tuesday broke the record for wealth since the Bloomberg index began tracking billionaire net worth in 2012, making Bezos the richest man in modern history. Adjusted for inflation, historical figures such as the 19th Century's John D. Rockefeller (worth $350 billion in modern dollars) could be considered richer.

Deeper in history, some historical leaders controlled wealth that is nearly incalculable. Mongol warlord Genghis Khan, for example, had a peak net worth that is estimated in the hundreds of trillions of dollars. Amazon stock rose sharply on Tuesday after the Pentagon canceled a contract with Microsoft that was forged under the Trump administration.

The contract has been on hold after Amazon filed a lawsuit challenging the decision under then-President Donald Trump, alleging that the former president exerted improper pressure on military officials to steer the contract away from Amazon.

Amazon argued that the deal was tainted by politics, particularly Trump's antagonism toward Bezos, who owns the Washington Post. Amazon said in 2019 the Pentagon decision was full of 'egregious errors,' which it suggested were a result of 'improper pressure from Trump.' The company cited a 2019 book that reported Trump had directed the Defense Department to 'screw Amazon' out of the JEDI contract. -MAIL ONLINE





