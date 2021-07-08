Video
UN warns of civil war

ASEAN to ‘expedite’ Myanmar plan, says Singapore

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

GENEVA, July 7: Implementation of a five-point consensus reached by ASEAN to deal with the crisis in  Myanmar would be expedited,  Singapore's foreign minister said, as the UN rights chief warned of a post-coup "human rights catastrophe" that was driving the troubled country towards possible civil war.
"We recognise that implementation of the five-point consensus has been slow and a little disappointing," Vivian Balakrishnan said on Tuesday in written replies to parliamentary questions.
"We are working within ASEAN to expedite this process, with a view to alleviate the humanitarian situation, cease the violence in Myanmar, and set it back on the path of direct negotiation by all stakeholders that will lead to normalcy, peace, and stability for the long term."
The United Nations top human rights official called on ASEAN countries on Wednesday to launch a political dialogue with the military junta and the democratically-elected leadership in Myanmar, with support from the international community.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc agreed a five-point consensus in April, "but unfortunately the Myanmar military leadership have shown little sign of abiding by it", Michelle Bachelet told the U.N. Human Rights Council.
"It is urgent for ASEAN to appoint a special envoy or team to get some kind of political dialogue underway. I encourage ASEAN to engage with the democratic leadership and civil society, not just the military front," she told the Geneva forum.
His remarks came on the same day that United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet lamented that Myanmar in recent months "has evolved from a political crisis to a multidimensional human rights catastrophe".
"Suffering and violence throughout the country are devastating prospects for sustainable development, and raise the possibility of state failure or a broader civil war," she said.    -REUTERS


