Xi takes dig at US in speech to political parties around world

BEIJING, July 7: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged political parties worldwide to oppose any country that engages in "technology blockades", an allusion to the United States which views China as its strategic competitor.

As U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has sought support from like-minded democracies including the European Union and Japan to coordinate a tougher stance against China, Beijing has doubled down on seeking support and affirmation from friendly nations such as North Korea and Serbia.

"Together, we must oppose all acts of unilateralism in the name of multilateralism, hegemony and power politics," Xi told a virtual gathering of representatives of 500 parties from 160 countries such as Russia, Zimbabwe, Cuba and Burkina Faso.

"Looking from the angle of 'My Country First', the world is narrow and crowded, and often full of fierce competition," Xi said in apparent reference to former U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policy.

Xi renewed a call to work towards "building a community with a shared future for mankind" and said any country that engages in "technology blockades" and "developmental decoupling" should be rejected.

In a speech last week to a domestic audience in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, Xi said foreign forces trying to bully China will "have their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people". read more

Xi, also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, was on Tuesday speaking at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit, one of many events held by Beijing to commemorate the centenary of the ruling party. -REUTERS







