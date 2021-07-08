Video
Delta variant wreaks global havoc

Olympic torch relay dimmed as virus emergency to be imposed

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

JAKARTA, July 7: Indonesia said Tuesday it was importing emergency oxygen from neighbouring Singapore as hospitals crumbled under the weight of Covid-19, while the Delta variant wrought havoc around the globe.
The new restrictions apply to dozens of cities and extend across the vast nation of nearly 270 million people, which has been hammered by the highly infectious Delta variant that was first detected in India.
Delta-fuelled outbreaks have also led to the imposition of restrictions in Australia, including in its biggest city Sydney where lockdown orders on more than five million residents were on Wednesday extended by at least another week. "This Delta strain is a game changer, it's extremely transmissible," said Gladys Berejiklian, premier of New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital.
The World Health Organization said its global appeal to fund vaccines, treatments, diagnostics and equipment was still $16.8 billion short -- almost half its total needs. Many wealthy nations are lifting curbs because of successful vaccination drives, but the World Health Organization chief warned that the pandemic remains in a "very dangerous phase".
The need for caution has been illustrated in recent weeks by outbreaks across the Asia-Pacific region, forcing the reimposition of punishing restrictions as governments try to contain the spread and find ways to accelerate their vaccination programmes.
Vaccines are seen as the main hope of breaking a cycle of economy-busting lockdowns in a pandemic that has killed close to four million people. But concerns have emerged that jabs initially seen as providing high protection against the virus may not be so effective against the Delta strain.
The World Health Organization's warning about its funding shortfall comes as the gap widens between rich and poor nations in their ability to fight the pandemic, with access to vaccines woefully uneven.    -AFP


