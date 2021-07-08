Biden calls for probing Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, July 7: Six months after the insurrection at the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, President Joe Biden called on Congress to investigate the assault, calling it an "existential crisis" for democracy.

"Not even during the Civil War did insurrectionists breach our Capitol, the citadel of our democracy," Biden said in a statement. "But six months ago today, insurrectionists did."

"This was not dissent. It was disorder. It posed an existential crisis and a test of whether our democracy could survive - a sad reminder that there is nothing guaranteed about our democracy," Biden said of the January 6 attack, meant to disrupt a session of Congress called to certify Biden's election win over then president Trump.

Biden called on "people of goodwill and courage" to investigate the riot and its origins and urged Democrats, Republicans and independents to work together.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi last month announced a special commission to investigate the Capitol assault, after a proposal to create an independent investigative committee -- resembling the 9/11 commission -- was blocked by Senate Republicans, who said existing congressional and law enforcement investigations were sufficient.

The new special commission will aim to centralize those multiple congressional committees. -AFP









